PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport today: CIDCO accelerates 667-acre Aerocity plan - 5 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) today, marking a major milestone for the region’s infrastructure. Meanwhile, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO)’s 667-acre Aerocity project around the airport is gathering pace, with the authority initiating the process by floating bids for appointing a consultant to draft the Master Plan.
With commercial operations at NMIA likely to begin by December 2025, here are five key things to know about CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai Aerocity project.
What is CIDCO?
CIDCO, the special planning authority for Navi Mumbai, has played a key role in shaping the city, which was conceived as a satellite township to Mumbai in the 1970s. Over the years, CIDCO has developed 14 nodes featuring mixed-use development, including residential, commercial, and retail spaces.
CIDCO officials stated that the authority has acquired 667 acres of land for the Navi Mumbai Aerocity, alongside the airport’s construction. A consultant will be appointed to prepare the master plan and provide transaction advisory services for the proposed development.
2) Land use allocations
The plan envisages roughly 123 acres each for residential, commercial, and retail uses within the 667-acre zone.
3) Techno-economic feasibility studies
According to CIDCO officials, the consultant will evaluate market demand, financial viability, infrastructure design, and coordinate with projects such as Mumbai’s Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Metro, suburban rail, among several others.
CIDCO officials said that Navi Mumbai Aerocity is being proposed to host financial services, corporate offices, export units, aerowarehousing, hotels, hospitals, schools, residential areas, and entertainment facilities. They will be divided into clusters, such as Educity and Medicity, among several others.
5) Aerocities in India
According to media reports, India currently has nine Aerocities either completed or under development, including those in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mohali, Durgapur, Jewar near Noida, near Ayodhya International Airport, Devanahalli near Bengaluru Airport, and Navi Mumbai.