DDA to launch new housing scheme, offer nearly 15,000 flats

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will soon launch a new housing scheme, according to its officials on Wednesday. The scheme will offer nearly 15,000 flats, the officials was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The flats of different categories are located in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola and remained unsold in previous housing schemes of the urban body, the DDA said in a statement. They will be offered at the old rates.

The decision was taken during an online meeting of the authority of the DDA, held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, also the chairman of the DDA.

The housing body said it will soon share further details of the scheme on its website, in leading newspapers and on social media.

The DDA had on March 10 had allotted 1,353 flats to people under its housing scheme 2021 through a draw of lots streamed online.

Out of these, 689 flats were surrendered by allottees, nearly 50 per cent of the total inventory under the scheme, with Covid-19 and other factors being attributed by officials for such a larger number of flats being given up.

In late August, the DDA held a draw for the surrendered flats, with a meagre 79 waitlisted applicants being allotted units from this lot.

Meanwhile, the allottees of over 300 flats in Dwarka on Tuesday asked the DDA to extend the date of payment by a few months or till the land-owning agency is in a position to hand over flats. They said the flats are still under construction.