Divi's Labs founder's daughter buys two properties in Hyderabad worth 80 crore

Divi's Labs founder's daughter, Nilima Prasad Divi, has purchased two properties worth ₹80 crore in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills area, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. Divi's Labs founder's daughter, Nilima Prasad Divi, has purchased two properties worth ₹ 80 crore in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills area (Representational photo)(Unsplash)

Pharma company Divi's Laboratories was founded by Murali Divi and was incorporated in 1990. It is a producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, headquartered in Hyderabad.

The two properties cost ₹40 crore each, taking the total cost to ₹80 crore, according to the documents.

The transaction was registered on May 2, 2024. Areas like Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills are among the most expensive areas in Hyderabad.

A query has been sent to Nilima Prasad Divi.

In March 2023, owner of business conglomerate GVK Group, had sold two properties spread across an area of 2,812 sq yards for ₹73.81 crore in Hyderabad, deed of sale documents had showed.

In Hyderabad, as many as 26,027 property registrations were reported in the first four months of 2024, with a total value of ₹16,190 crore, which is a 15% year-on-year (YoY) increase in the number of registrations and a 40% YoY increase in the total value compared to the same period last year, according to Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm.

As many as 56% of the properties sold in Hyderabad were in the below ₹50 lakh range, almost 27% of properties were priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore range and 17% properties in the above ₹1 crore price bracket.

