DLF reports 1% drop in Q4 profit to ₹1,269 crore; FY26 sales bookings decline 5% to ₹20,143 crore
DLF said new sales bookings stood at ₹20,143 crore in FY26, in line with its guidance, reflecting sustained homebuyer demand and resilience of housing market
Real estate major DLF reported a 1% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,268.56 crore in the March quarter, compared with ₹1,282.20 crore a year earlier, mainly due to lower income. The company also posted a 5% fall in new sales bookings in FY26 to ₹20,143 crore from ₹21,223 crore in FY25.
Total income declined to ₹2,093.82 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 from ₹3,347.77 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing.
During FY26, the company's profit rose to ₹4,414.68 crore from ₹4,366.82 crore in the preceding year. The company’s total income increased to ₹9,816.04 crore in the last fiscal year from ₹8,995.89 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.
Also Read: DLF net profit climbs 14% to ₹1,203 crore in Q3 FY26
"New sales bookings for the fiscal year stood at ₹20,143 crore in FY26, in line with our guidance, reinforcing sustained homebuyer demand and the strength of our product-led strategy," the company said in its statement. The company had given guidance of ₹20,000-22,000 crore.
Also Read: DLF re-enters Mumbai market with over ₹800-crore The Westpark project in Andheri; Launches Phase 1 with 416 flats
DLF said that with a strong launch pipeline in place, it remains well positioned to capitalise on sustained housing demand momentum
The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹8 per share for shareholders' approval. This represents a 33 per cent year-on-year increase in dividend payout over the previous year.
The company said that, with an identified launch pipeline ahead, it remains well-positioned to leverage sustained demand momentum through a calibrated, value-accretive strategy and remains confident of delivering its stated medium-term goals.
"Our rental portfolio stands at 50 million sq ft and continues to operate at industry-leading occupancy of 95%. Measured capital deployment to drive long-term annuity growth remains a focused area for the business. Reflecting our continued focus on enhancing shareholder returns, the Board has recommended a dividend of ₹8 per share for shareholders’ approval. This represents a 33% year-on-year increase in dividend payout over the previous year," the company said in its statement.
According to the company, with a significant land bank, a robust launch pipeline across development and rental businesses, a strengthened balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation, it is well positioned to capitalise on the structural upcycle in the sector.
“We remain focused on delivering sustained, profitable growth and long-term value for all stakeholders,” it said.
Also Read: DLF eyes more Mumbai projects after successful debut, open to a second project in the financial capital
DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects spanning over 352 million sq ft. The DLF Group currently has around 280 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments, including ongoing projects and identified pipeline developments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More