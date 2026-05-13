DLF reports 1% drop in Q4 profit to ₹1,269 crore; FY26 sales bookings decline 5% to ₹20,143 crore

Real estate major DLF reported a 1% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,268.56 crore in the March quarter, compared with ₹1,282.20 crore a year earlier, mainly due to lower income. The company also posted a 5% fall in new sales bookings in FY26 to ₹20,143 crore from ₹21,223 crore in FY25. DLF reported a 1% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,268.56 crore in the March quarter, compared with ₹1,282.20 crore a year earlier, mainly due to lower income. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo )

Total income declined to ₹2,093.82 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 from ₹3,347.77 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

During FY26, the company's profit rose to ₹4,414.68 crore from ₹4,366.82 crore in the preceding year. The company’s total income increased to ₹9,816.04 crore in the last fiscal year from ₹8,995.89 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.

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"New sales bookings for the fiscal year stood at ₹20,143 crore in FY26, in line with our guidance, reinforcing sustained homebuyer demand and the strength of our product-led strategy," the company said in its statement. The company had given guidance of ₹20,000-22,000 crore.

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DLF said that with a strong launch pipeline in place, it remains well positioned to capitalise on sustained housing demand momentum The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹8 per share for shareholders' approval. This represents a 33 per cent year-on-year increase in dividend payout over the previous year.

The company said that, with an identified launch pipeline ahead, it remains well-positioned to leverage sustained demand momentum through a calibrated, value-accretive strategy and remains confident of delivering its stated medium-term goals.

"Our rental portfolio stands at 50 million sq ft and continues to operate at industry-leading occupancy of 95%. Measured capital deployment to drive long-term annuity growth remains a focused area for the business. Reflecting our continued focus on enhancing shareholder returns, the Board has recommended a dividend of ₹8 per share for shareholders’ approval. This represents a 33% year-on-year increase in dividend payout over the previous year," the company said in its statement.

According to the company, with a significant land bank, a robust launch pipeline across development and rental businesses, a strengthened balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation, it is well positioned to capitalise on the structural upcycle in the sector.

“We remain focused on delivering sustained, profitable growth and long-term value for all stakeholders,” it said.

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DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects spanning over 352 million sq ft. The DLF Group currently has around 280 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments, including ongoing projects and identified pipeline developments.