Five held in Gurugram for threatening property dealer over cancellation of deal

The Gurugram police nabbed five men who allegedly barged into the office of a property dealer with arms and threatened him for cancelling an agreement for sale of the fourth floor of a building, officials said.

The accused forcibly entered the office located in DLF Phase-2 on Tuesday afternoon and created ruckus there, the officials said. They allegedly threatened to kill the dealer and his maternal uncle. They also tried to extort him, police said.

An FIR has been registered and police are conducting raids to nab five more, including a woman, who managed to flee the scene before police could arrive.

According to the complaint filed by property dealer Jatin Bhagat the agreement was made on January 5 last year with DLF Phase-1 resident Arun Agarwal to sell the fourth floor of a 500-yard house in DLF Phase 2 area.

"The deal was finalized at ₹4.75 crore and Agarwal had paid ₹3.35 crore but when he did not clear the remaining due till January 31, the agreement was cancelled. I also returned him ₹3.35 crore according to the agreement. But Agarwal had filed a complaint with police against me for not registering the floor in his name despite taking ₹3.35 crore. The police also cancelled the case as the complaint was baseless", Bhagat said in his fresh complaint.

The dealer said the property rates have increased now and Agarwal and his son are still talking about getting the floor at the old rate.

Bhagat alleged that Agarwal and others reached his office on Tuesday afternoon in luxury vehicles, flaunted him weapons and threatened that they will take ₹3.35 crore and will also get the property registered in their name.

He informed police which arrested five people while as many others managed to escape.

Police said the arrested accused were identified as Danveer, Deepak, Navdeep, Rahul and Mohit. Two pistols and a rifle were recovered from their possession and police are verifying if they are in the accused are in possession of valid arms licences.

"All the five arrested accused were let off on police bail after they join the investigation while we are searching for other accused," said Assistant Sub-Inspector Bableesh, who is the investigating officer.