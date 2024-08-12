 Fractional ownership platform hBits launches ₹63-crore commercial space in Pune - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fractional ownership platform hBits launches 63-crore commercial space in Pune

ByHT Real Estate News
Aug 12, 2024 08:13 PM IST

The Pune asset spans across a chargeable area of 40,000 sq ft and has been leased for a period of five years to a US listed multinational giant

Fractional ownership platform hBits has launched a 63-crore commercial space in Pune. The asset spans across a chargeable area of 40,000 square feet and has been leased for a period of five years to a US listed multinational giant, the company’s statement said.

Fractional ownership platform hBits launches <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63-crore commercial space in Pune (Representational photo)(Pexels)
Fractional ownership platform hBits launches 63-crore commercial space in Pune (Representational photo)(Pexels)

The rental inflow and purchase price of the asset offer an entry yield of 8.75% and an expected internal rate of return of 14.53%, the statement added.

The property is part of a 25.7 acre commercial campus, primarily occupied by prestigious tenants from the technology, engineering, manufacturing, and financial services industries, the company said.

Also Read: Godrej Properties acquires rights on 11-acre land in Pune; to develop housing and high-street project worth 1,800 cr

Location of the property


The new asset - Trillion Dollar MNC - is located in Commerzone, Yerwada, the company said in a statement on August 12.

“Driven by robust regulatory policies and strong infrastructure development, our country is witnessing a significant uptick in leasing activity, and Pune is of the top cities experiencing this surge,” said Shiv Parekh, Founder and CEO, hBits.

As a part of the Eastern Secondary Business District, Yerwada has emerged as one of the most established micro markets in Pune.

Also Read: Pune real estate: MRF leases 3.85 lakh sq ft warehousing space in Pune at a monthly rent of 1.04 crore for five years

Founded in 2018, hBits enables investors to invest in high-yield, Grade-A commercial spaces at a ticket size as low as 30 lakh. Headquartered in Mumbai, hBits group has 14 properties so far. The brand achieved a successful exit for its inaugural asset, 32 Der Deutsche Parkz, yielding a high IRR of 17.54%.

hBits plans to register with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as a ‘small and medium real estate investment trust’ (SM REIT) soon. “With plans to list on SM REITs, the new asset in Building Number 1 Commerzone, Yerwada, promises significant capital appreciation and a strategic foothold in Pune’s commercial real estate market,” the statement said.

Also Read: Fractional ownership platform Property Share receives first SEBI license for SM REIT

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Real Estate / Fractional ownership platform hBits launches 63-crore commercial space in Pune
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On