Here’s how residents of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies can apply for ownership rights

real-estate

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 16:08 IST

In a move that is estimated to benefit 8 lakh low-income families in Delhi, Parliament last week passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019.The bill is now placed before the President for his assent.

The bill essentially aims to extend legal status to unauthorized colonies in Delhi. If such colonies are regularised, the residents will be able to transfer/sell their properties, avail of home loans and be eligible to demand basic amenities such as water and electricity. The benefits under the bill will extend to 1,731 unauthorized colonies, as identified by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), spread over 175 sq. km.

Through the bill, the central government seeks to provide a framework to recognize the property rights of people living in unauthorized colonies by granting rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage on the basis of power of attorney, agreement to sale, will, possession letter or any other document evidencing payment of consideration.

The bill defines a resident as a person with physical possession of property on the basis of a registered sale deed or other documents as mentioned above. It also recognizes the rights of legal heirs of residents, but does not include any tenant, licensee, etc.

The residents will be required to pay (nominal) charges notified by the central government, along with stamp duty and registration charges on the last transaction, to obtain ownership of the property.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has already announced that the government is uploading digital maps of all colonies on its official portal and that a separate DDA’s portal for registration of persons concerned would be ready by December 16. Puri affirmed that the applicants will get the ownership certificate within 180 days from the date of application.

How will this work?

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a website to define and delineate the boundaries of the unauthorized colonies, and has also uploaded the maps of 1,130 out of 1,731 colonies so far using satellite imagery.

DDA is now seeking suggestions from presidents of resident welfare associations (RWAs) whose colonies have common boundaries. They should produce documents and reasons supporting any problem that they foresee within 15 days of uploading the delineated maps on the DDA’s website.

Meanwhile, another website is likely to be launched on December 16 where residents can apply for ownership rights. The applicants will have to register and upload the required documents—general power of attorney, payment receipt, possession letter, etc—on the website.

Over 50 helpdesks will also be put at various locations to facilitate and render all necessary assistance to applicants for conferment of ownership rights and these will be increased on need basis. Some helpdesks are already functional at places, including Dwarka, Karkardooma, Vasant Kunj, Azadpur and Mundka, among others.

Ownership certificates will be provided within 180 days from the date of application. The registration of property in these colonies will be done only in the name of the woman head of the family, or co-jointly with the male member of the house.

According to reports, those applying for ownership rights will need to pay anywhere between Rs 14.55 per square metre to Rs 4,837.50 per square metre depending on the size of the plot and the exact locality.