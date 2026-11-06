HSBC Electronic Data Processing India sub-leases 1.19 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for a total rent of over ₹207 crore

HSBC Electronic Data Processing India Private Limited, an arm of global financial services company HSBC has sub-leased approximately 1.19 lakh sq ft of fully furnished office space at Ecospace Campus on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road in Bellandur, for a period of five years at a total rent of over ₹207 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. HSBC Electronic Data Processing India Private Limited, an arm of global financial services company HSBC has sub-leased approximately 1.19 lakh sq ft. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels Photo )

According to the property registration documents, the space was leased at a starting monthly rent of ₹3.19 crore for which the sub-lease agreement was registered on October 23, 2026.

The office space, spread across the first, second and third floors at Ecospace Campus, has a total chargeable area of 119,751 sq ft. The company will pay a monthly rent of ₹3,19,73,517, translating into ₹267 per sq ft per month. The transaction also includes 119 car parking spaces.

According to the registration details, COWRKS India Private Limited is the sub-lessor, while Arliga Ecoworld Infrastructure Private Limited is the principal lessor and confirming party. HSBC Electronic Data Processing India Private Limited is the sub-lessee.

The sub-lease commenced on August 24, 2026, which is also the rent commencement date. The initial lease tenure is five years, with an option to extend or renew the arrangement for an additional five years. The company has also paid a security deposit of ₹19,18,41,102, or approximately ₹19.18 crore, as part of the transaction.

The office premises are being taken on a fully furnished, plug-and-play basis, which allows the occupier to use the existing office infrastructure rather than undertake extensive fit-out work before commencing operations.

The transaction comes amid continued demand for large office spaces in Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road, which remains one of the city's prominent commercial office markets. The stretch has attracted technology companies, global capability centres (GCCs) and multinational corporations seeking large office campuses to accommodate their workforce and business operations.

An email query was sent to COWRKS India Pvt Ltd, and Arliga Ecoworld Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received. HSBC Electronic Data Processing India Pvt Ltd could not be reached for comment.

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Earlier transaction In June 2026, HSBC Electronic Data Processing India Private Limited, an arm of global financial services company HSBC, had sub-leased 2.03 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Hyderabad's Gachibowli-HITEC City for a period of 4.7 years, with a total rent outflow of ₹388 crore over the lease tenure, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

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HSBC had taken the office space on sub-lease from Executive Centre India Limited in the building 'Phoenix H09' at Avance Business Hub, located in Gachibowli village, Serilingampalli Mandal, Hyderabad.

According to the sub-lease agreement, HSBC leased the entire third office floor (Level 8) and the entire fourth office floor (Level 9) in the building. The leased premises have a super built-up area of 2,03,755 sq ft and a carpet area of 1,30,802 sq ft. The lease agreement was registered on June 30, 2026.