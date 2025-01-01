Interior design trends: Welcome home Mocha Mousse – The colour of 2025

Those of us with a sweet tooth and acidity problems denied our daily coffee or pudding fix are delighted with the announcement of Pantone’s 2025 colour – Mocha Mousse – to remind us of all things crave-worthy. You can look at it and lust, can’t you, even if you can’t wolf it down? Warm tones of teak and walnut complement Mocha Mousse beautifully, adding both texture and warmth to the space. Photo: Courtesy Harkaran Boparai Studio (HBS).

Now, the important question is, how can you use the yummy creamy brown, pinkish mocha hues without having a minor meltdown over the results of a painting/panelling job or worrying endlessly about overtones or furniture to match the colours?

We picked a few brains to find out how to do things right.

Mixing and matching

Harkaran Singh Boparai, founder and principal architect of Harkaran Boparai Studio, HBS, feels Mocha Mousse is easy to work with as it evokes a natural, grounded presence that adds “warmth and sophistication” to any space.

Pair it with terracotta or burnt orange tones for additional depth and richness. Soft creams and beiges keep “the atmosphere light and balanced.” Muted blues or teal mean a refreshing contrast, while sage green or olive can bring in a nature-inspired, calming feel to any room.

“Mocha Mousse can be an excellent base colour. It’s understated but versatile, making it a great starting point to build elegant and inviting spaces. When styled thoughtfully, it can truly make a space feel welcoming and sophisticated,” he adds.

Upholstery made from soft, luxurious fabrics like linen or velvet in shades like cream, rust, or dusty rose translates to comfort and visual interest. Photo: Courtesy Harkaran Boparai Studio (HBS).

Amit Aurora, partner at groupDCA, wants to combine the colours with soft neutrals like creams, whites, and light taupe to achieve that light and airy feel. Spaces will be brightened while still complementing the warmth of Mocha Mousse.

Mix it with deeper greys or charcoal for a sophisticated and chic look. For contrast, pair it with black for boldness and drama.

Aurora advises that green or blue accents work well for that calming vibe. Add pops of mustard yellow to enliven the space.

Neha Garg, founder and principal designer of Studio Jane Designs, is happy because Mocha Mousse pairs organically with various colourways.

Consider warm creams, sandy beiges, or muted taupes for a soft, neutral palette.

Want to get bolder? Deep teal or forest green adds a touch of drama, while bright orange or mustard yellow can bring in all the warmth and energy you want in a room.

Metallics such as brushed gold or copper complement Mocha Mousse wonderfully, too, says Garg, and lend a polished edge to the earthy tone.

Furniture to team it with

She says that when it comes to furniture, clean, simple lines work best with Mocha Mousse. The pieces that work best are crafted from natural materials. Consider wooden tables made of walnut or oak, boucle or leather sofas in neutral tones, and accent chairs in textured fabrics such as velvet or linen.

Add cane-back chairs or rattan pieces for a more organic, earthy feel. Don't forget, Garg says, to add statement items with dark metal legs or frames for a touch of glint and glimmer.

Boparai also votes for wooden furniture. Teak or walnut are rich woods that complement Mocha Mousse beautifully, adding both texture and warmth to the space.

“Elevate spaces,” he says, by layering in upholstery made from soft, luxurious fabrics like linen or velvet in shades of cream, rust, or dusty rose. These tones mean comfort, adding visual interest to any space.

For sophistication and elegance, choose accents in brushed gold or bronze. Leather details in cognac or tan spell luxury.

Aurora says walnut and oak enhance the natural warmth of Mocha Mousse. Metallic accents in gold, brass, or bronze also work their special magic.

Mixing textures — such as smooth metals, soft upholstery, and natural wood — will add depth and interest, keeping the space dynamic and visually appealing while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic. Photo: Courtesy groupDCA.

Plush fabrics like velvet or leather in neutral tones such as cream, taupe, or soft grey balance the richness of the brown.

Aurora adds that mixing textures—such as smooth metals, soft upholstery, and natural wood—adds depth and interest, keeping the space dynamic and visually appealing while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic.

Best settings

Subtle yet rich Mocha Mousse tones are adaptable across various design settings.

Boparai suggests pairing the colour beautifully with warm lighting in dining rooms, setting the stage for intimate gatherings. Mocha Mousse also works wonderfully in home offices, its subtle tones leaving no scope for distractions.

Aurora says living rooms can be made welcoming, especially when paired with warm lighting and soft textures.

A serene, restful environment can be created in bedrooms with darker Mocha Mousse accents or as an accent wall. This colour pairs beautifully with metallic finishes in the dining room, adding a touch of sophistication.

He adds that in utility spaces like the kitchen, Mocha Mousse can be used for cabinetry, backsplashes, or countertops to provide warmth. It provides a timeless, earthy base that contrasts beautifully with sleek appliances or marble countertops.

According to Garg, Mocha Mousse brings a sense of grounded warmth and can be suitable for multiple spaces in a home. It shines in living rooms, anchoring walls or upholstery, creating an open and inviting ambience. In bedrooms, it works beautifully on headboards, rugs, or accent walls, offering a serene and cocoon-like atmosphere for restful retreats.

The colour’s earthy undertones pair well with wooden furniture and soft, muted lighting in dining areas.

Even in kitchens, Mocha Mousse excels when paired with light cabinetry and matte black fixtures, lending a chic and contemporary vibe to the heart of the home.

It’s brown, not very easy to handle

How would designers liven up the space with tones that are, well, brown?

Although browns can sometimes feel heavy, Boparai suggests creating a balance with lighter tones and vibrant accents.

Materials with different textures, such as glossy or reflective finishes alongside matte walls, make spaces lively.

Bright pops of colour, like an emerald green chair or a bold piece of artwork, can inject energy into a room.

He says layering neutrals like taupe, grey, and cream helps maintain balance. Good lighting, particularly warm, layered lighting, complements the richness of brown, ensuring the space does not get overwhelmingly dark.

Aurora insists that the atmosphere cannot be too “heavy,” so balance Mocha Mousse with light neutrals like whites or creams to add brightness and contrast. Play with texture—think plush velvet, smooth leather, or polished stone—to introduce visual interest and depth.

To introduce contrast, pairing Mocha Mousse with blacks and greys adds boldness and drama. Photo: Courtesy groupDCA.

He adds that using natural light creatively helps accentuate the warmth of the colour. You can also add pops of brighter colours or metallics, such as deep greens, navy, or gold accents, to energise the space.

Brown can feel heavy or boring if not handled correctly, warns Garg.

She says the trick is to layer it with contrasting materials, colour pops, or whimsical embellishments. For an interesting impact, use indoor plants or vibrant artwork. Warm, diffused lighting accentuates the depth and richness of the shade.

She says the key is to balance brown's earthy grounding with accents that add energy to a space.

With the fresh, New Year energy to charge you up, make your home a happy place in 2025.