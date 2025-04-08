Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Keystone Realtors sales bookings up 1% to 854 crore, FY25 pre-sales rise 34% to 3,028 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 08, 2025 04:53 PM IST

Keystone Realtors, also known as Rustomjee Group, launched seven projects in FY25 with an estimated GDV (gross development value) of ₹5,019 crore

Mumbai-based real estate developer Keystone Realtors Ltd, also known as Rustomjee Group, on April 8 reported a 1% increase in sales bookings, reaching 854 crore for Q4FY25, compared to 843 crore in the same period last year.

Mumbai Real Estate Update: Keystone Realtors Ltd, also known as Rustomjee Group, reported a 1% growth in sales bookings, reaching <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>854 crore for Q4FY25. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)
Mumbai Real Estate Update: Keystone Realtors Ltd, also known as Rustomjee Group, reported a 1% growth in sales bookings, reaching 854 crore for Q4FY25. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

In FY25, the company reported a sales booking of 3,028 crore, a jump of around 34% from 2,266 crore in FY24.

“FY25 has been an eventful and successful year for our company, marked by impressive achievements across key performance metrics, including pre-sales, collections, business development and new launches. Our performance metrics have surpassed the guidance in most parameters, exemplified by the remarkable achievement in Pre-Sales for FY25, which amounted to Rs. 30.28 billion, reflecting a notable 34% YoY growth," said Boman Irani CMD of Keystone Realtors.

According to Irani, the company's customer fund collections also showed remarkable growth, reaching 2,326 crore for the entire 2024-25 period.

"The redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai remain a significant area of focus, and as a leader in this space, we are strategically positioned to capitalize on this momentum," Irani said.

Also Read: Housing sales in Q1 2025 set to drop 23% amid high prices and geopolitical uncertainty

"In 2024-25, we launched seven projects with an estimated GDV (gross development value) of 5,019 crore," Irani said.

No link between the stock market and real estate demand?

Boman Irani had said earlier that salaried individuals and small business owners make up a strong base of home buyers for the company and there doesn't seem to be a connection between the stock market and housing demand, at least not right now.

He made this statement while responding to a question during the investors’ call for Q3FY25 on February 11 on whether stock market fluctuations would impact housing demand.

Also Read: No link between stock market and real estate demand right now; Strong interest from salaried individuals: Boman Irani

Irani told HT.com in March 2025 that he does not foresee a decline in demand in the Mumbai real estate market despite some areas having experienced a cooling effect. He said that the company plans to expand into Tier 2 cities with senior living and plotted development projects.

Irani had said the company is preparing to launch a second plotted development project in Kasara, located near Mumbai.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Keystone Realtors sales bookings up 1% to 854 crore, FY25 pre-sales rise 34% to 3,028 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On