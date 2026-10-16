Krisumi to invest ₹1,300 crore in two luxury housing phases in Gurugram

Gurugram-based Krisumi Corporation, an Indo-Japanese real estate joint venture, has commenced construction of two luxury residential phases in Sector 36A, Gurugram. The company plans to invest over ₹1,300 crore in the projects over the next five years, with an estimated revenue potential of more than ₹4,000 crore. Gurugram-based Krisumi Corporation, an Indo-Japanese real estate joint venture, has commenced construction of two luxury residential phases in Sector 36A.

The Forest Reserve and The Forest Reserve-II, Phases 5 and 6 of the company's 33.38-acre Krisumi City development, will comprise 542 residential units. The commencement of construction was marked by a bhoomi pujan ceremony.

The development will span approximately 1.67 million sq ft and offer two-, three- and four-bedroom LDK residences, with sizes ranging from 2,166 sq ft to 3,993 sq ft. Prices start at approximately ₹4.9 crore, depending on the configuration and applicable charges.

Ashok Kapur, chairman of Krisumi Corporation, said the development marked another milestone in the company's expansion in Gurugram's premium residential market.

“The commencement of The Forest Reserve marks an important milestone for Krisumi Corporation as we continue to expand Krisumi City. This development brings together our core philosophy of Japanese craftsmanship and Indian hospitality with a strong focus on nature, thoughtful design and quality. With its scale, investment and distinctive residential proposition, The Forest Reserve will further strengthen our presence in Gurugram's premium residential market,” Kapur said.

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The project has been designed by Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, with an emphasis on Japanese spatial planning, functionality and nature-inspired design. The company said the residences would combine expansive living spaces with its broader focus on design and quality.

Premium housing along Dwarka Expressway The launch comes amid continued premium housing development along the Dwarka Expressway, where improved connectivity and infrastructure expansion have supported residential investment and the emergence of large integrated townships.

Krisumi City is being developed in Sector 36A, strategically located along the expressway, with connectivity to Gurugram and Delhi. The larger development is planned to bring together residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure.

The Forest Reserve phases will also offer residents access to The Cascades Club, a 162,000-sq-ft club within Krisumi City. The facility includes recreational and social spaces, dining, lounges, spa experiences and an indoor sports arena.

Also Read: Sumitomo-backed Krisumi Corporation launches new phases of housing project in Gurugram, plans ₹4,500 crore investment

Indo-Japanese partnership expands its footprint Krisumi Corporation is a joint venture between Japan's Sumitomo Corporation and India's Krishna Group. The company has positioned Krisumi City around a combination of Japanese craftsmanship and Indian hospitality.

With the commencement of Phases 5 and 6, the developer is advancing the next stage of the integrated development. The planned investment of ₹1,300 crore and revenue potential exceeding ₹4,000 crore underscore the scale of the latest phases as the company expands its presence in Gurugram's high-end housing segment.

The project adds to the ongoing supply of large-format luxury residences along the Dwarka Expressway corridor, where developers are targeting buyers seeking spacious homes, private club facilities, and access to expanding urban infrastructure.