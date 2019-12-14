e-paper
L&T Technology to build 150 houses in Puri for those hit by cyclone Fani

The foundation stone of the project, which has been named Neelachala, was laid by Puri District Collector Balwant Singh and CEO and Managing Director of LTTS Keshab Panda on Thursday.

Dec 14, 2019
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man and a woman seen amid destruction in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani, at Satapada, in Puri district of Odisha.
A man and a woman seen amid destruction in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani, at Satapada, in Puri district of Odisha.(Arabinda Mahapatra / Hindustan Times)
         

Around 150 houses, capable of withstanding disasters, will be built in Puri district of Odisha by L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) for those affected by cyclone Fani.

Apart from building houses, the company will also provide skill development training to people.

The foundation stone of the project, which has been named Neelachala, was laid by Puri District Collector Balwant Singh and CEO and Managing Director of LTTS Keshab Panda on Thursday.

Panda said contribution to the betterment of the society is in L&T’s DNA as a leading engineering company. He said Neelachala is a unique project because other than building shelters, it also helps beneficiaries achieve financial independence, news agency PTI reported.

Habitat for Humanity India is the construction partner of LTTS for project Neelachala.

Puri district collector Singh welcomed the initiative by L&T Technology Services and said that to rebuild from a massive natural calamity like cyclone Fani will require contribution from all sections, including the business community.

He added that the people of Odisha have shown immense strength and resilience in dealing with the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

Panda said that LTTS will be providing skill development programmes for residents in various fields to ensure that those affected by the cyclone have additional means of livelihood in the longer run.

Severe cyclonic storm Fani had hit the Odisha coast on May 3 with a wind speed of around 200 kilometres per hour. Cyclone Fani killed 64 people and affected around 6.5 million people in around 18,000 villages.

Puri, Khorda and Cuttack districts were most severely hit. Around 3.6 lakh houses were damaged of which 95 per cent were from these three Odisha districts.

Puri district collector Balwant Singh last month said that the blocks that were severely affected by cyclone Fani have got maximum compensation while other blocks also received compensation as per the survey.

