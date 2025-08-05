Lodha Developers expects its market share in MMR to touch 20% by the end of the decade

Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Lodha Developers expects to double its market share in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru by the end of the decade. Mumbai real estate update: Lodha Developers expects its market share to rise to 15% in the Pune real estate market from its existing 5%, and 12% in the Bengaluru real estate market from 2% currently, the investor's presentation revealed.(HT Files)

According to the investor presentation shared with stock exchanges alongside its Q1FY26 financial results, the company projects its market share to exceed 10% across MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru by the end of the decade.

The company said its market share as of FY24 is 10% in MMR, which is likely to go up to 20% by the end of the decade, followed by 15% in Pune from its existing 5%, and 12% in Bengaluru from 2% currently, the investor's presentation revealed.

Q1FY26 results

The company's sales bookings increased 10% during the April-June period of this fiscal year to ₹4,450 crore. The company's total income increased to ₹3,624.7 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹2,918.3 crore during the same time last year. Lodha Developers has delivered 110 million sq ft of real estate and is currently developing more than 130 million sq ft under its ongoing and planned portfolio.

Land deals in Delhi-NCR

Lodha Developers also expects to conclude one or more land deals in Delhi-NCR this fiscal, paving the way for its first project launch in the region in the next financial year, Managing Director and CEO Abhishek Lodha said during the Q1FY26 earnings call on July 28.

Looking to expand into the Delhi-NCR housing market, Lodha said the company aims to acquire at least one land parcel this year to develop its first residential project in the region.

The foray will begin with a pilot phase, involving a limited number of projects and a moderate level of investment.

Lodha Developers plans to enter the Delhi-NCR real estate market within the next year and aims to launch its first project in the region in the next financial year, the company said.

"We expect to enter Delhi NCR in the next 12 months and hope to launch in fiscal 2027. The Delhi NCR is an important market for us to get into. We obviously, as we have done in Pune and Bengaluru, will only enter in a gradual manner. We will be starting off with a pilot phase with a moderate number of projects and a moderate level of investment with a view to understanding better how the market operates and how we build out the supply chain for operations as well as sales," Lodha said during a recent investors’ call.