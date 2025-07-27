Search
Lodha Developers Q1 net profit jumps 42% to 675 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 10:00 am IST

Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd has reported a 42 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to 675.1 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal, due to better income driven by strong housing demand.

Its net profit stood at 475.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to 3,624.7 crore in the April-June period of the 2025-26 fiscal from 2,918.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha said the latest June quarter was its best-ever first-quarter pre-sales performance at 4,450 crore.

The performance would have been much better, but for two weeks of uncertainties during the India-Pakistan conflict, which had an adverse effect, he said.

"Structural industry tailwinds on the back of low home-ownership levels, rising household incomes, strong affordability, low mortgage rates, combined with ever-increasing customers' desire to own quality homes from branded developers, like Lodha forms the cornerstone of our business strategy, to deliver 20 per cent topline growth on a sustainable basis for the foreseeable future," said Abhishek Lodha.

With the help of interest rate reduction and the benefit from income tax cuts, he said the company is witnessing a pickup in mid-income demand.

"We expect this to strengthen in H2 of this fiscal," he added.

He highlighted that the company has achieved more than 90 per cent of its FY26 business development guidance in the first quarter itself.

"We have added five projects at marquee locations in MMR, Pune and Bengaluru with 22,700 crore of GDV (gross development value) potential."

Lodha Developers is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

In 2024-25, the company had posted a net profit of 2,766.6 crore on a total income of 14,169.8 crore.

Lodha Developers has a strong presence in the residential markets of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru.

The company has delivered 110 million square feet of real estate and is currently developing more than 130 million square feet under its ongoing and planned portfolio.

