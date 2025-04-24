Menu Explore
PTI |
Apr 24, 2025 10:04 PM IST

Macrotech Developers Ltd on April 24 reported a 38% increase in consolidated profit to ₹921.7 crore for the March quarter on higher income

Macrotech Developers Ltd on April 24 reported a 38% increase in consolidated profit to ₹921.7 crore for the March quarter on higher income. (Picture for representational purposes only)
Its net profit stood at 665.5 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to 4,420.3 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year from 4,083.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit increased to 2,764.3 crore during 2024-25 from 1,549.1 crore in the preceding year.

Total income grew to 14,169.8 crore last fiscal year from 10,469.5 crore in 2023-24.

Macrotech Developers is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It sells properties under 'Lodha' brand.

News / Real Estate / Macrotech Developers Q4 profit rises 38% to 922 crore on higher income
