Macrotech Developers Q4 profit rises 38% to 922 crore on higher income

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on April 24 reported a 38% increase in consolidated profit to ₹921.7 crore for the March quarter on higher income. Macrotech Developers Ltd on April 24 reported a 38% increase in consolidated profit to ₹ 921.7 crore for the March quarter on higher income. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Unsplash )

Its net profit stood at ₹665.5 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to ₹4,420.3 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year from ₹4,083.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit increased to ₹2,764.3 crore during 2024-25 from ₹1,549.1 crore in the preceding year.

Total income grew to ₹14,169.8 crore last fiscal year from ₹10,469.5 crore in 2023-24.

Macrotech Developers is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It sells properties under 'Lodha' brand.