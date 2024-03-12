 Mahindra Lifespaces acquires 9.4 acres land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Real Estate / Mahindra Lifespaces acquires 9.4 acres land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespaces acquires 9.4 acres land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 09:58 PM IST

The land will have around 1.2 million sq ft of FSI potential and a Gross Development Value of around ₹1700 crore, the company said.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, announced the acquisition of 9.4 acres of land in Whitefield, Bengaluru, the company said. 

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, announced the acquisition of 9.4 acres of land in Whitefield, Bengaluru. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, announced the acquisition of 9.4 acres of land in Whitefield, Bengaluru. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The land will have around 1.2 million sq ft of FSI potential and a Gross Development Value of around 1700 crore, primarily comprising mid-premium residential apartments, the company said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Godrej Properties to develop township project in Bengaluru with a revenue potential of 5000 crore

Mahindra Lifespaces expects to launch the first phase of the project within the next 12 months, it said.

“Bengaluru continues to remain a focus market for us, and we are excited to expand our footprint within the city. This aligns with our strategy to deepen our presence in India's thriving urban centers, particularly within our focus markets,” said Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: 70% realty assets in the city developed through joint development agreements

The site is located in Whitefield in Bengaluru and offers  access to tech parks, commercial spaces, and well-developed social infrastructure, including educational institutes, healthcare facilities, and retail. It is also located close to the Whitefield Hope Farm Metro station, that offers connectivity to central and south Bengaluru.

Also Read: Surviving Bengaluru: 5 things to know before renting an apartment in the garden city

 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On