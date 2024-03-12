Mahindra Lifespaces acquires 9.4 acres land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, announced the acquisition of 9.4 acres of land in Whitefield, Bengaluru, the company said. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, announced the acquisition of 9.4 acres of land in Whitefield, Bengaluru. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The land will have around 1.2 million sq ft of FSI potential and a Gross Development Value of around ₹1700 crore, primarily comprising mid-premium residential apartments, the company said.

Mahindra Lifespaces expects to launch the first phase of the project within the next 12 months, it said.

“Bengaluru continues to remain a focus market for us, and we are excited to expand our footprint within the city. This aligns with our strategy to deepen our presence in India's thriving urban centers, particularly within our focus markets,” said Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

The site is located in Whitefield in Bengaluru and offers access to tech parks, commercial spaces, and well-developed social infrastructure, including educational institutes, healthcare facilities, and retail. It is also located close to the Whitefield Hope Farm Metro station, that offers connectivity to central and south Bengaluru.

