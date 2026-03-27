MHADA lottery 2026: Authority set to announce housing draw for 2,500 affordable units in Mumbai by March 31

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is expected to announce a lottery for 2,500 affordable homes in Mumbai by March 31, officials told Hindustan Times Real Estate. MHADA lottery 2026: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is expected to announce a lottery for 2,500 affordable homes in Mumbai by March 31. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

According to officials, these homes will be located across various parts of the city.

"We are going to announce a lottery of 2,500 affordable homes in Mumbai in 10 days. The apartments will be available for sale in all income segments across the city," Milind Borikar, CEO, MHADA's Mumbai Board, had told Hindustan Times Real Estate earlier.

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MHADA's annual lottery caters to a mix of economically weaker sections (EWS), lower-income groups (LIG), middle-income groups (MIG), and high-income groups (HIG). Under the EWS category, those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the LIG category.

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Those with a family income between ₹9 lakh and ₹12 lakh can apply under the MIG category, and those with a family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.

What is the MHADA lottery? The MHADA lottery is a government-run housing allotment system in the state of Maharashtra that offers affordable homes to different income groups through a computerised draw. The lottery is conducted annually by MHADA, including in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, and several others.

MHADA did not conduct its annual Mumbai lottery in 2025; however, in 2024, more than 2,000 affordable homes priced between ₹29 lakh and ₹6.82 crore were available for sale.

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The apartments in the high-income group were offered in the range of ₹1 crore to ₹6 crore and above. The homes were located in areas such as Andheri, Antop Hill, Juhu, Goregaon, Tardeo, Vikhroli, and Powai, among others.