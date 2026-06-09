Mumbai real estate: Agami Realty launches ₹600 crore Bandra luxury project endorsed by Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai-based Agami Realty has launched a luxury housing project in Bandra's Kala Nagar, near the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), with former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar as its brand ambassador. The company said the project has an estimated revenue potential of over ₹600 crore. Mumbai real estate update: Agami Realty has launched a luxury housing project in Bandra's Kala Nagar, near the BKC, with former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar as its brand ambassador. The company said the project has an estimated revenue potential of over ₹600 crore. (File Photo )

According to the company, the project will offer 1.10 lakh sq ft of saleable area, with apartment prices starting at ₹7.18 crore. The starting price for 3BHK units is ₹7.18 crore, while 4BHK residences are priced from ₹11.92 crore onwards.

"Through this launch, Agami Realty is targeting an average realisation of approximately ₹60,000 per sq. ft. The project is being funded through a structured financing arrangement," the company said in a statement.

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The company said in a statement that the project is near the MIG Cricket Club and will include 67 apartments. "Select homes feature six-foot-wide private decks overlooking the MIG Cricket Club’s grounds with sweeping views of the Mahim Bay," the company said.

According to the company, the presence of the MIG Cricket Club, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) facilities, and cricketing infrastructure in and around BKC, including professional training academies, national-level matches and youth development programmes, makes the project an attractive residential option for young families.

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“Both Agami Realty and I believe that legacy is built through discipline, consistency and integrity. To me, that’s what differentiates Agami Legends, the philosophy that drives it. The project draws inspiration from the spirit of cricket and from illustrious institutions such as the MIG Cricket Club, which have shaped generations of players. I am delighted to be associated with a development that celebrates legacy in such a thoughtful manner," said Sunil Gavaskar, cricket legend and brand ambassador of Agami Realty.

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“Nearly 30% of the inventory has been sold during the pre-launch phase. This demand has been predominantly end-user led, with a significant proportion coming from residents of and the surrounding Santacruz-Bandra micro-market. Many homebuyers are existing homeowners seeking to upgrade to larger, more contemporary residences without moving away from the neighbourhood, reflecting the strong aspiration for luxury housing within this established community," said Prashant Khandelwal, director and CEO of Agami Realty and Joint Secretary of CREDAI MCHI.

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"We expect Agami Legends to contribute approximately 40% of the company's overall revenue, making it a key growth driver and a significant contributor to Agami Realty's growth over the next few years," Khandelwal said.