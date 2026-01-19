Nicole Kidman cashes in on Sydney apartment, sells for $8.5 million

Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman has sold one of her Sydney apartments, located in a high-rise offering views of the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, for nearly $8.5 million, just two years after purchasing it, Australian media reported. Nicole Kidman has sold a Sydney high-rise apartment with Harbour Bridge and Opera House views for nearly $8.5 million

The three-bedroom apartment on the 15th floor was the most recent of her six acquisitions in the building. Bought for $7.725 million in 2023, the residence has now set a building record after being sold to winemaker David Madson, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Nicole Kidman has sold one of her prized harbourfront apartments in Sydney following the finalisation of her divorce from Keith Urban, The Daily Telegraph reported. The previously unreported transaction took place in mid-2025, it said.

The apartment is located in the Latitude complex at Milsons Point. According to realestate.com.au, all of Kidman’s Lavender Street apartment purchases are held through companies managed by her longtime friend Annette Rechner (née Overton), who grew up near the Kidman family home in Lane Cove.

The recently sold home was the sixth apartment she had acquired in the building. Her first purchase there dates back to 2009, when she bought an apartment for $6 million. This was followed by a $7 million acquisition in 2012, with two 21st-floor penthouses later combined to create an expansive 800 sq m, two-level residence, the media reports said.

She also bought a 19th-floor apartment for $2.68 million in 2011. More recent purchases included a two-bedroom apartment on the 20th floor for $2.78 million in 2021 and a one-bedroom unit on the fourth floor for $1.35 million in 2022, media reports said.

