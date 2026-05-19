Omaxe Group raises ₹75 crore from WSB Partners for developing plots in Indore and Ujjain
Omaxe Group has raised ₹75 crore from WSB Partners to fund plotted residential projects in Indore and Ujjain amid Tier II expansion plans
Delhi-based real estate developer Omaxe Group has raised ₹75 crore from WSB Partners to fund residential plotted developments in Indore and Ujjain.
In a regulatory filing on May 19, WSB Partner said the investment marks the company’s entry into Tier II cities and will support Omaxe’s plotted residential projects in Indore and Ujjain. The capital will primarily be used as growth funding, along with a portion allocated towards working capital and reserves, it said.
“This investment, undertaken alongside affiliates of WSB Partners and co-investors, reinforces WSB’s continued focus on partnering with established developers to capitalise on opportunities, including those in high-growth Tier II and III markets. The strategy is anchored in strong execution capability, cashflow visibility, and disciplined structuring,” the company said.
Rahul Rajendran, principal of investments at WSB Partners, said the firm sees strong demand potential in smaller cities backed by infrastructure growth and affordability advantages.
Also Read: Omaxe Group to invest ₹250 crore in Lucknow to develop a premium housing project
“We focus on partnering with developers who bring execution strength and market depth. WSB is also exploring multiple transactions with Omaxe Group in other Tier II/III cities across the country,” he said.
Mohit Goel, managing director of Omaxe Group, said the investment would support the company’s expansion plans while maintaining financial flexibility.
“We remain focused on disciplined expansion across markets where we see sustained demand. Tier II and III cities continue to present significant long-term opportunities, supported by infrastructure growth, improving connectivity, and rising aspiration-led demand,” he said.
Omaxe is a publicly listed developer with a portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail and integrated township projects across North and Central India.
Also Read: Omaxe sells 173 luxury homes for ₹800 crore, 120 commercial units for ₹160 crore in Faridabad
Previous transactions
Earlier, Omaxe Limited had sold 173 luxury homes worth nearly ₹800 crore and 120 commercial units valued at ₹160 crore in Faridabad. Both RERA-approved projects are being developed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Omaxe World Street Pvt. Ltd.
Omaxe Residences comprises six planned towers. In the first phase, RERA approval has been obtained for three towers so far. Within these approved towers, a total of 173 ultra-luxury residential units were launched, and the entire inventory was sold out within a few days, resulting in a sales realisation of approximately ₹800 crore, the company said in a statement.
The second project, The Grand Europe, is a commercial SCO development that has also been completely sold out. A total of 120 units were sold in this project, generating an overall sales realisation of around ₹160 crore, it had said.
Previously, Omaxe Group has also secured funding of Rs. 500 crore from Oaktree Capital Management LP, a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments, for developing its existing projects and future growth.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More