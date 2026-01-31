Pramit Jhaveri, wife Mukeeta, purchase ₹38 crore apartment in Mumbai

Pramit Jhaveri and his wife, Mukeeta, purchased a luxury apartment on South Mumbai’s Carmichael Road for ₹38.16 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Mumbai real estate update: Pramit Jhaveri and his wife, Mukeeta, purchased a luxury apartment on South Mumbai’s Carmichael Road for ₹38.16 crore (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

Jhaveri, the former CEO of Citibank India, has decided not to seek another term at the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, one of the two principal trusts that control the $300-billion Tata group. His tenure ends on February 11, Mint reported on January 31.

Jhaveri and his wife, Mukeeta, had purchased the apartment at ₹1.36 lakh per sq ft in Echay House, a project developed by JSW Realty, according to the documents.

The apartment has a carpet area of 2,805 sq ft, and the purchase, along with its car parking spaces, was registered on November 29, 2025, according to the documents.

Also Read: Studio apartment launches in Mumbai dip to a five-year low of just 790 units in 2025

A stamp duty of over ₹2.28 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid to register the transaction, the documents showed.

An email query has been sent to JSW Realty. The story will be updated if a response is received. Pramit Jhaveri could not be reached for a comment.

Also Read: No kids, multiple properties: Who inherits the real estate wealth of DINK couples?

Mumbai's luxury real estate market India’s ultra-luxury housing market saw one of its strongest years on record in 2025, with wealthy individuals and entities spending over ₹7,100 crore on 51 marquee residential transactions, as per data collated by Zapkey.

The highlight of 2025 was pharmaceutical firm USV chairperson Leena Gandhi Tewari’s purchase of two ultra-luxury sea-facing duplex apartments in Mumbai’s Worli for nearly ₹739 crore, the largest single residential deal ever recorded in India.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 5,000 affordable homes likely to be offered in Mumbai in the next two months

The apartments are located in Naman Xana, a 40-storey premium tower on Worli Sea Face, and span the 32nd to 35th floors. Together, they cover 22,572 sq ft, with the deal valued at over ₹2.83 lakh per sq ft on carpet area, as per registration documents dated May 28, 2025 shared by Zapkey.