Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prestige Group to launch housing projects worth 42,000 cr in FY'26 to tap strong consumer demand

PTI |
Jun 01, 2025 06:50 PM IST

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd will launch multiple housing projects across major cities this fiscal year with an estimated revenue of more than ₹42,000 crore

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd will launch multiple housing projects across major cities this fiscal year with an estimated revenue of more than 42,000 crore, as it looks to expand business to capitalize on strong consumer demand.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd will launch multiple housing projects across major cities this fiscal year with an estimated revenue of more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>42,000 crore. (Representational photo)(Unsplash)
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd will launch multiple housing projects across major cities this fiscal year with an estimated revenue of more than 42,000 crore. (Representational photo)(Unsplash)

According to its latest investors presentation, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates plans to launch as many as 25 residential projects having 44.80 million sq ft of developable area, with an estimated gross development value of 42,120 crore, in this financial year.

These projects are lined up in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Goa.

During the 2024-25 financial year, the company launched a lesser number of projects due to delays in regulatory approvals.

Prestige Estates launched 26.28 million square feet during the last fiscal year, with a combined gross development value of 26,222.8 crore.

Last year, the company's sales bookings or pre-sales were affected.

Prestige Estates sales bookings during the 2024-25 fiscal declined 19 per cent to 17,023.1 crore, "reflecting the impact of deferred launches amid approval delays", the company had said in April.

The company was not able to achieve the targeted sales bookings of 24,000 crore last fiscal.

Sales volume for 2024-25 stood at 12.58 million square feet, down 38 per cent Y-o-Y (year-on-year).

Total units sold stood at 5,919 last fiscal.

The average realisation for apartments, villas, and commercial products rose to 14,113 per square feet, an impressive 36 per cent increase Y-o-Y.

Plot sale realisation increased to 7,167 per square foot, registering a 50 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

On the financial performance front, during 2024-25 fiscal, Prestige Estates net profit fell sharply to 467.5 crore, from 1,374.1 crore in the preceding year.

Total income too declined to 7,735.5 crore in the last fiscal year, from 9,425.3 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Prestige Group has developed more than 300 projects so far and is constructing a large number of properties across major states.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Prestige Group to launch housing projects worth 42,000 cr in FY'26 to tap strong consumer demand
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On