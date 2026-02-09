Pune real estate: Pristine Landmark Spaces LLP purchases over 16,000 sq mtrs of land in Vadgaon Sheri for ₹250 crore

Pune-based real estate developer Pristine Landmark Spaces LLP has purchased a land parcel of over 16,000 sq mtrs in Pune's Vadgaon Sheri, for ₹250 crore, according to property registration documents accessed CRE Matrix. Pune real estate market update: Pristine Landmark Spaces LLP has purchased a land parcel of over 16,000 sq mtrs in Pune's Vadgaon Sheri, for ₹250 crore (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The land parcel measuring 16,861 sq mtrs is sold jointly by Kumar City Co-operative Housing Society Ltd and Kumar Urban Development Private Ltd, the documents show.

The transaction was registered on February 4, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹17.50 crore was paid, and a registration fee of ₹30,000 was paid, documents show.

An email query was sent to Pristine Landmark Spaces LLP, but Kumar Urban Development Private Ltd did not receive a response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

All about Vadgaon Sheri in Pune Vadgaon Sheri is a prominent residential locality in East Pune, close to Kharadi, Viman Nagar and Pune Airport. It is known for its mix of mid-range and premium housing, and the per sq ft price of residential apartments ranges from ₹8,500 to ₹12,000, according to local brokers.

Land deals in India At least 126 land deals covering over 3,772 acres were closed across seven top cities in 2025, compared with 133 deals for more than 2,514 acres in 2024. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) led the activity with 32 deals spanning 500 acres, followed by Bengaluru with 27 deals spanning 454 acres, and Pune with 18 deals spanning more than 308 acres, according to an Anarock analysis.

Among tier-2 and tier-3 cities, Ahmedabad topped with 3 deals covering 603 acres, while Amritsar, Mysore, Nagpur and Vadodara saw two deals each. Of the total, over 96 deals for approximately 1,877 acres were proposed for residential development, including plotted developments, township projects, and luxury villas.

Among the top 7 cities, MMR saw the highest land area transacted with more than 500 acres in 32 separate deals, accounting for over 13 per cent share of the total land transacted across India in 2025. The planned developments include residential, commercial, industrial, data centre, and plotted developments, it showed.

Bengaluru sealed 27 separate deals, accounting for a 12 per cent share of the total land area transacted in 2025, with more than 454 acres changing hands for various residential developments, including villas and plotted developments, as well as commercial and warehousing developments.

Pune saw 18 separate deals closed totalling 308.49 acres, proposed for residential, mixed-use, township, retail, and industrial and logistics park developments.