 Real Estate Budget 2024: Govt to launch housing scheme for middle class - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Real Estate / Real Estate Budget 2024: Govt to launch housing scheme for middle class

Real Estate Budget 2024: Govt to launch housing scheme for middle class

ByVandana Ramnani
Feb 01, 2024 12:32 PM IST

These initiatives should significantly help in plugging the overall housing shortage faced by the country

The government will launch a housing scheme for middle class to buy or build their own houses, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2024 speech on February 1.

Government to launch <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore more housing units in the next five years under the PM Awas Yojana (Rural): Budget 2024(Pixabay)
Government to launch 2 crore more housing units in the next five years under the PM Awas Yojana (Rural): Budget 2024(Pixabay)

“Our Government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class ‘living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorized colonies’ to buy or build their own houses,” the FM said in her interim budget speech.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

On the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), she said the government is close to achieving construction of 3 crore houses in India's rural areas and the government will support construction of 2 crore more houses in the next five years under PMAY (Rural).

“Despite the challenges due to COVID, implementation of PM Awas Yojana (Grameen) continued and we are close to achieving the target of three crore houses. Two crore more houses will be taken up in the next five years to meet the requirement arising from increase in the number of families,” she said.

Also Read: Real Estate Budget 2024: 8 things the sector expects from the Finance Minister

" 2 crore more housing units in the next five years under the PM Awas Yojana. New housing scheme for the middle class is expected for people living in rented/chawls/unauthorised areas on rent to build/buy their own house. These initiatives should significantly help in plugging the overall housing shortage faced by the country," said Ravi Shankar Singh, Managing Director, Residential Transaction Services at Colliers India.

Also Read: Co-working firms want Budget 2024 to provide for ITC and allow green credits

PMAY-G aims to provide a pucca house with basic amenities to all homeless households and those living in kutcha and dilapidated house in rural areas by 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vandana Ramnani

    Vandana Ramnani is editor, real estate, HT Digital. She has reported extensively on residential and commercial real estate. She can be reached at vandana.ramnani@htdigital.in

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On