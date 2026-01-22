RMZ partners with MMRDA, CIDCO at Davos to facilitate up to $30 billion in investments in the Mumbai region

Bengaluru-based RMZ on January 22 announced an investment partnership with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) at the World Economic Forum annual meeting 2026 in Davos to facilitate up to $30 billion in investments across the MMR over the next decade, the company said. RMZ ties up with MMRDA, CIDCO at Davos to facilitate up to $30 bn investments in Mumbai region. In the picture: (L – R) CIDCO spokesperson, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Manoj Menda, chair, supervisory board, RMZ and Deepak Chhabria, president, RMZ Infrastructure.

"Under this strategic partnership, RMZ will facilitate investments of up to $30 billion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the next 10 years in a phased manner with the potential to generate approximately 3 lakh direct and indirect jobs across the project life cycle," the company said in a statement.

The collaboration is aimed at driving economic growth through FDI in urban, regional, and infrastructure development, it said.

Bengaluru-based RMZ is a privately owned alternative asset owner and operator. It builds, owns, and operates premium commercial real estate, mixed-use developments, logistics, hospitality, and digital infrastructure projects.

Additionally, as part of the association with CIDCO, RMZ will develop new data centre and commercial projects in Navi Mumbai, it said.

The project is expected to commence in the financial year 2026-27, with CIDCO supporting RMZ in obtaining all the necessary permissions, land allotments, approval and clearances from relevant government departments, in line with the existing policies and regulations of the Government of Maharashtra.

“We are excited about announcing the partnership with RMZ as it aligns with Maharashtra’s broader vision to attract large-scale technology-led infrastructure projects, strengthen digital resilience, and support India’s growing demand for data-driven services,” said a CIDCO spokesperson.

“Navi Mumbai is fast becoming the preferred destination for high-value data centre and digital infrastructure capabilities. Through this collaboration, CIDCO aims to enable planned, future-ready development by facilitating the necessary infrastructure, approvals and ecosystem support required for long-term digital and economic growth,” the spokesperson said.

Commenting on the partnership, Manoj Menda, chairman of the Supervisory Board, RMZ, said, “Large, long-duration investments require more than capital; they require alignment, trust, and strong institutional frameworks. Maharashtra’s emphasis on planned development and long-term economic value creation provides the right foundation for such partnerships."