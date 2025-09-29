Sunteck Realty Limited on September 29 announced the launch of Emaance, an exclusive by-invitation-only real estate lifestyle brand, through which it plans to roll out ultra-luxury projects in Mumbai and Dubai with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹20,000 crore over the next 12 months. Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty launches ultra-luxury brand ‘Emaance’, to roll out ₹20,000 crore projects in Mumbai and Dubai

Under the Emaance brand, Sunteck will launch developments at two landmark locations, Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai, an ultra-luxury enclave in one of South Mumbai slated for launch in the current fiscal, and Downtown Dubai’s Burj Khalifa community, marking the company’s debut international project.

The company, which first established Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) as a luxury destination more than a decade ago with Signature Island, now plans to elevate its offerings to the next level. Under the Emaance brand, Sunteck will launch projects worth nearly ₹20,000 crore GDV in the next 12 months, including a project in Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai and a marquee development in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa community, Kamal Khetan, Kamal Khetan, chairman and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Ltd told HT.com

Emaance is a new word authored by Sunteck, derived from the fusion of ‘Em’ in immense and ‘ance’ from indulgence. It symbolizes harmony between magnitude with magnificence and immensity with indulgence, a new lexicon of luxury living that defines what comes beyond luxury, he explained.

“The term represents the belief that life beyond luxury deserves its own name, its own category. Reserved for the rarest echelons, with Emaance we do not aim to just elevate residences but life itself to a realm beyond comparison: timeless in essence, indulgent in experience, and royal in stature,” the company said in a statement.

Cost of the ultra luxury projects The first project at Nepean Sea Road will be designed as one of the most exclusive residential addresses in the country. It will comprise just 40–50 expansive residences of 8,000–10,000 sq. ft., priced over ₹150 crore each. Launch prices are expected to start at ₹2.5 lakh per sq. ft., placing the development among the costliest in India, the company said.

Each residence will occupy an entire floor and feature double-height duplex layouts with ceiling heights of over 4.5 metres, compared to the standard 3 metres. Amenities will be spread across multiple levels, including parking, grand lobbies, and recreational facilities on the lower floors, while habitable units will begin only from the 16th or 17th floor, it said.

Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) is a luxury real estate developer. The company focuses on a city-centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects.

The company has differentiated its projects under six brands ‘Signature’: uber luxury residences, ‘Signia’, ultra luxury residences, ‘Sunteck City’ and 'Sunteck Park' that are premium luxury residences, 'Sunteck Beach Residences' that is a marquee luxury destination, ‘Sunteck World’ that are aspirational luxury residences, Sunteck commercial and retail developments. The company’s flagship project Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Sunteck City in Oshiwara District Centre (ODC), Goregaon and SunteckWorld at Naigaon is the largest township of MMR’s Western Suburbs.