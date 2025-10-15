Tribeca Developers repays ₹200 crore HDFC Capital loan for its Mumbai project

Tribeca Developers, India's licensed partner of the Trump Organization, has repaid ₹200 crore to HDFC Capital for its flagship Mumbai project, The Edge, the company said in a statement. Tribeca Developers has repaid ₹200 crore to HDFC Capital for its Mumbai project, The Edge, the company said. (Representational Photo) (Unsplash)

The early closure highlighted the company’s execution and continued financial stability, according to the company statement.

The Edge, located in central Mumbai's Parel, comprises two 600-ft glass towers with over 35,000 sq ft of amenities. The project saw Tower 1 fully sold out at launch, while over 40% of Tower 2 has already been booked, the company said.

“We have always believed that a great product, backed by great execution, leads to strong financial outcomes,” said Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers. “Our early closure of this facility from HDFC Capital is a testament to that approach and reflects the deep trust we’ve built with both customers and capital partners across India.”



Also Read: Tribeca Developers names Dharam Mehta as Managing Partner for new vertical on villa and hospitality projects

Expanding luxury footprint The Trump Organisation's licensed partner in India, Tribeca Developers, plans to invest close to ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 crore for four more Trump-branded real estate projects in India, set to launch in 2025. Tribeca Developers revealed on March 19 that three projects will be residential, while one will be a commercial office development in Pune.

The Pune project will see an investment of ₹1,700 crore, funded through equity, debt, and sales proceeds, Mehta previously told HT.com.



Also Read: Tribeca Developers plans ₹7,000 crore investment for four more Trump-branded projects in India

To dat, the company has delivered or launched over 6 million sq ft of luxury real estate worth more than ₹7,000 crore, and is on track to close ₹4,000 crore in sales in FY 2024–25. Its portfolio includes marquee projects such as Trump Towers in Delhi-NCR and Kolkata, The Ark and YOO ONE in Pune, and The Edge in Mumbai.

The company has doubled in size over the past year and aims to double again in FY26, with projected sales of ₹11,000 crore, it said.