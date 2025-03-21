Tribeca Developers plans 7,000 crore investment for four more Trump-branded projects in India

The Trump Organisation's licensed partner in India, Tribeca Developers, has said it plans to invest close to ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 crore for four more Trump-branded real estate projects in India, set to launch in 2025. Tribeca Developers revealed on March 19 that three projects will be residential, while one will be a commercial office development in Pune. The Trump Organisation's licensed partner in India, Tribeca Developers, has said it plans to invest close to ₹ 6,000 to ₹ 7,000 crore for four more Trump-branded real estate projects in India, set to launch in 2025.(Tribeca Developers)

Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, said, "For the commercial office project in Pune, the investment is ₹1,700 crore. This does not mean we are investing along with The Trump Organisation. They do not invest money; they invest their brand and expertise in luxury. We are doing the Pune office project under the Trump brand with Pune-based Kundan Spaces, and the investment and revenue will be shared among us two."

The Pune project will see an investment of ₹1,700 crore, funded through equity, debt, and sales proceeds. Additionally, three more residential projects under the Trump brand will be announced in the coming months, all slated for 2025. Mehta added that the total investment across these four projects is expected to range from ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 crore.

According to Mehta, the three new residential projects will be announced in North and South India.

"There is no announcement for the Mumbai real estate market yet, but we keep looking at opportunities. Right now, the three more announcements of residential projects in the pipeline will be for North and South India," Mehta added.

All about Trump World Center in Pune.

All about Trump World Center: The Trump Organisation’s first commercial office project in India

The Trump World Center is set to rise on a 4.3-acre plot along North Main Road in Pune’s Koregaon Park Annexe, as announced by Tribeca Developers. Spanning 1.6 million square feet, the project will feature commercial office spaces and retail areas within two 27-story towers.

Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner of The Trump Organisation in India, has teamed up with Pune-based Kundan Spaces to develop the project.

The Trump World Center is the only commercial office project announced under the Trump brand in India. While Tribeca has several residential projects in the pipeline, any future expansion into commercial spaces will be evaluated closer to the completion of the Pune project, Tribeca Developers told HT.com on March 19.