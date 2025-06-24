TVS Emerald buys 7.18 acres in Bengaluru for premium housing project, eyes 700 crore revenue

TVS Emerald, the real estate arm of the TVS Group, has acquired a prime 7.18-acre land parcel near Rayasandra Lake in southeast Bengaluru to develop a premium residential project. The company expects the project to generate revenue of over ₹700 crore. TVS Emerald, the real estate arm of the TVS Group, has acquired a prime 7.18-acre land parcel near Rayasandra Lake in southeast Bengaluru to develop a premium residential project. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

"This site presents an excellent opportunity to develop a premium residential community, given its superior location and accessibility," said Sriram Iyer, director and CEO of TVS Emerald. "We look forward to increasing our presence in Bangalore with this strategic acquisition in Rayasandra."

The acquisition marks TVS Emerald’s seventh major land acquisition in Bengaluru, highlighting the company’s growing focus on the city as a high-potential real estate destination.

"With Rayasandra increasingly gaining attention due to its proximity to the city’s IT belt and rapid infrastructure upgrades, the upcoming project is expected to cater to the demand for premium housing options in the region," the company said.

TVS Emerald is yet to announce a formal launch date or project configuration details.

Previous acquisitions

In February, the company purchased a 10-acre land parcel in Sathnur, Bengaluru. The acquisition has a development potential of 1.4 million sq ft and a revenue potential of ₹1600 crore.

The company had earlier acquired two land parcels in Chennai (a 12-acre parcel on Radial Road and a 4.8-acre parcel in Padur) and a four-acre parcel in Thanisandra, Bengaluru.

The brand's overall potential for projects under development stands at over 8 million sq ft.

In 2023, the company announced the purchase of 3 acres of land (approximately) in Rachenahalli, a suburb in northern Bengaluru, for the development of an apartment project.