Home / Regional Movies / Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Instagram account memorialized

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Instagram account memorialized

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Instagram account has been memorialized a month after his death in June. The actor died due to a cardiac arrest.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:17 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Chiranjeevi Sarja died on June 7 due to cardiac arrest.
Chiranjeevi Sarja died on June 7 due to cardiac arrest.
         

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Instagram account has been memorialized a month after his untimely demise on June 7. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to cardiac arrest. He was 39.

Instagram memorializes someone’s account to remember and celebrate their life after they’re gone. Recently, Instagram accounts of actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan were memorialized as well.

Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with 2009 Kannada film Vayuputra. Nephew of popular Tamil actor Arjun and grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad, he had starred in over 20 films. His last release was Kannada action-drama Shivarjuna, which released earlier this year.

Some of his other popular films include Varadanayaka, Whistle, Ram-Leela, Bhajari and Khaki among others. In 2018, Chiranjeevi married actor Meghna Raj. The couple were in love and dated each other for quite some time before entering wedlock.

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Instagram as it looks now.
Chiranjeevi Sarja's Instagram as it looks now.

A week after Chiranjeevi’s unfortunate demise, his wife Meghana Raj shared a moving note, remembering her late husband. “Chiru, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidant, my husband – you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul, Chiru,” Meghana wrote.

Also read: Pooja Bhatt ‘can only laugh’ at accusations of nepotism, reminds Kangana Ranaut was launched in a Bhatt production

She went on to explain that: “An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul every time I see the door and you don’t walk in shouting “I’m home”. There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can’t touch you every minute of every day. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel.”

“You love me so much that you just couldn’t leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me – a symbol of our love – and I’m eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our child,” she wrote.

