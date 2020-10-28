e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Actor Prithviraj tests negative for Covid-19, will remain in isolation for another week as precaution

Actor Prithviraj tests negative for Covid-19, will remain in isolation for another week as precaution

Malayalam actor Prithviraj, who had tested positive for the Covid-19 while shooting for his new film Jana Gana Mana, has now tested negative.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:09 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Prithviraj contracted the virus while shooting for his upcoming film, Jana Gana Mana.
Prithviraj contracted the virus while shooting for his upcoming film, Jana Gana Mana.
         

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had tested positive for the coronavirus a week ago, has announced he has tested negative for the virus but confirmed he will stay in isolation for one more week just to be sure of his condition.

He had tested positive for the coronavirus while shooting for his upcoming film, Jana Gana Mana. The film’s director Dijo Jose and many of the crew members have also tested positive for Covid-19. It was after the crew members tested positive that Prithviraj decided to get himself tested.

Sharing his latest test report on his twitter page, Prithviraj wrote: “Tested negative on the Antigen test today. Will still be continuing to isolate for one more week to be doubly sure. Once again, thanks to everyone who reached out and expressed care and concern (sic).”

 

In Jana Gana Mana, Prithviraj will be seen in a cameo. The film stars Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead role.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Prithviraj will soon star in an epic project will be shot entirely using virtual production filmmaking technique, the kind employed by films like Avatar and The Lion King.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, fearing arrest by CBI, request Bombay HC for early hearing

Sharing the news, Prithviraj had tweeted: “This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!”

 

He also shared a poster along with the tweet. The poster sees Prithviraj holding a spear and a sword, captured from behind him.

To be directed by Gokulraj Baskar, the film will be made in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. It will be bankrolled under Prithviraj Productions.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy: China
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy: China
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Channel apologises for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment in Bigg Boss
Channel apologises for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment in Bigg Boss
Rahul Gandhi asked for votes in tweet on day one of Bihar polls: BJP to EC
Rahul Gandhi asked for votes in tweet on day one of Bihar polls: BJP to EC
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In