Actors become repetitive because they self direct: Neena

Actor Neena Kulkarni is enjoying the current phase of her acting career. The Gandha (2009) actor will be next seen in Shrabani Deodhar’s Mogra Phulala as Swapnil Joshi’s mother. The film also marks her first association with friend Shrabani and her second project with Swapnil.

Neena is glad that the film has her portraying a “central” character in a Marathi film after a long time. “Shrabani is a dear friend and we go back a long way. We always wanted to work together, and this project just fell in place. Swapnil and Shrabani were together when they called for it. Right from the character to the script, there was no reason for me to say no,” says the actor.

She adds that over the past year, she has worked with newcomers and though it was an interesting experience, it also stressed her a bit. “I enjoy the process of acting. However, when it comes to newcomers, they tend to put the onus on an established or senior actor. I hate to self direct as I am a complete director’s actor. I believe, actors become repetitive because they self direct,” she says.

Actors Neena Kulkarni and Swapnil Joshi on the sets of Mogra Phulala

Neena shares that she finds it very challenging when directors ask her to do things in a particular way. She admits that she loves the parts where she is not supposed to do what she wants. She adds,“I like it when directors bring out a different angle or streak in me. And, Shrabani did. I love such challenges.”

On working with Swapnil, she adds that he is a very smart actor and has the ability to be congenial with everyone. He carries no airs of being a star and makes everyone comfortable on sets. “What we invested in our equation 14 years ago, has borne fruit now, and we are enjoying its benefits in this project,” she says.

The film is produced by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartik Nishandar of GSEAMS (Global Sports Entertainment And Media Solutions Private Limited) and directed by Shrabani Deodhar

First Published: May 24, 2019 17:20 IST