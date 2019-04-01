After Lakshmi’s NTR, Ram Gopal Varma announces biopic on Sasikala

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Sunday announced that his next film will be a biopic on the life of Sasikala, a confidante to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The announcement comes just two days after the release of his latest film, Lakshmi’s NTR, which focused around events that took place following Lakshmi Parvathy’s entry in NTR’s life.

Varma took to his Twitter page and wrote: “Happy to announce. Coming very soon.” He also shared a poster that featured Sasikala and Jayalalithaa. The film goes with the tagline ‘Love is Dangerously Political’.

Varma said the film is a story of relationship set against merciless men, prisons and Manargudi gangs.

The filmmaker is yet to reveal who will be cast as Sasikala in the project, which is expected to go on the floors later this year.

In 2017, Varma had expressed his interest in making a biopic on the life of Sasikala. He had said Sasikala biopic will be “unimaginably shocking”.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi’s NTR opened to decent box office figures last Friday. While P Vijay Kumar plays the veteran actor-politician, Yagna Shetty plays Lakshmi Parvathy in the film. It has been jointly directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Agasthya Manju.

Varma was also supposed to direct NTR biopic starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. However, he opted out of the project due to creative differences.

“When we talk about Mahatma Gandhi’s life, we have to talk about his fight with the British. Making a biopic on his life without touching this aspect doesn’t make sense. Similarly, NTR’s rise to a star and his stardom is well known to the world, but the real drama started when Lakshmi Parvathi entered his life. What is the point of making biopic if you’re not showing that,” Varma had asked during a press interaction.

