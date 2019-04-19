After Maharshi, Vamshi Paidipally to work with Ram Charan

Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, who is gearing up for the release of Mahesh Babu starrer Telugu film Maharshi, will next join hands with Ram Charan for a new project. The film will mark their reunion after Yevadu.

According to the industry grapevine, Paidipally and Ram Charan will work on the new project which will go on the floors later this year or in early 2020. Apparently, both of them have been planning to work together again for a while. However, due to the respective commitments, their project hasn’t materialise yet.

#Maharshi.. IT'S A WRAP... A Journey that will be remembered and cherished for a long time..Thank You @urstrulyMahesh Sir for all the support & Trust.. Thank You @hegdepooja @allarinaresh @ThisIsDSP @KUMohanan1 & the whole Team.. Without You All nothing was possible..:) #SSMB25 pic.twitter.com/jzvNTDZNla — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) April 18, 2019

Currently busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, Ram Charan is expected to be relieved of the project by September. If everything goes as planned, he might commence work on Vamshi project by October or November. In RRR, Ram Charan will be seen playing the younger version of well-known revolutionary Alluri Seetharama Raju.

Also read | Kalank box office day 2: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan film registers major dip, earns estimated Rs 10 crore

Vamshi, meanwhile, has just wrapped up shooting Maharshi, which marks his maiden collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in important roles. The film, which has been jointly produced by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and PVP Cinema, has music by Devi Sri Prasad while KU Mohanan is cranking the camera. Having won over audiences and critics alike with this last film, the slice-of-life drama Oopiri, which explores the bond of a quadriplegic millionaire and his convict-turned-caretaker, audiences are eager to know what Paidipally has to offer with Mahesh Babu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 14:51 IST