After Taxiwaala movie leak, Vijay Deverakonda, cinematographer Sujith Sarang share emotional notes

Vijay Deverakonda’s third release of 2018, Taxiwaala was released in high definition print days before its release, worrying the filmmakers. They are currently trying to take down the link and asked the fans not to watch the leaked version. They also said in a statement that the film on the website was an unfinished product without the VFX in place. Actor Vijay also took to Twitter to post his feeling about the issue.

He wrote, “When I feel low, you know who picks up my spirits? You. Through all the noise, your love comes through to me the loudest. YouTube - Trending #1, BookMyShow - most interests after 2.0, IMDB 3rd most anticipated Indian film - you are everywhere! We will always have each other’s back and continue to spread love. Thank you.”

Cinematographer Sujith Sarang, who worked on the film, also shared a long note and attached pictures of himself in a cervical brace. He wrote, “I never like to post my personal pics and talk abt my personal stuffs on social media. But after seeing Taxiwaala piracy issues, I wanted to post these pics! This is how i worked for Taxiwaala 1 year back when i was treated for severe cervical injury by lifting the camera which is almost 20kgs and doing so much hand held shots from a long time. Doctor adviced me that i should change my profession. I was bed ridden for some months. But there is a saying! Rise from the ashes, never give up. I never gave up..i stood up and i did it. This is wat cinema is for me! Not only for me, every person has put their heart and soul for the movie and their love towards Cinema! Every movie is a dream for us. Taxiwaala is a dream for all of us! It involves lot of CGI and other things! So i kindly ask everyone to watch the movie in big screen. It will never disappoint you! Stop piracy! pls support good cinema! Thank you. #Stoppiracy #killpiracy #taxiwaala #vijaydevarakonda #SayNoToPiracy #SupportCinema #StandForTaxiwaala (sic).”

YouTube - Trending #1, BookMyShow - most interests after 2.0, IMDB 3rd most anticipated Indian film - you are everywhere!



We will always have each other's back and continue to spread love.



Thank you 💖 pic.twitter.com/ZaYHMOKCWd — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 13, 2018

Suriya sirrr 🤗

I love you. https://t.co/eIsSlPNOjf — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 14, 2018

Jakes Bejoy, the composer of the film also shared, “#Taxiwaala releases this Saturday, Nov 17th. Its been a trippy ride for a couple of years and each department has made a lot of personal sacrifices to get this Taxi to where it is today. I believe in today’s filmgoers, I believe that they will care least to watch an unedited, no sound, no music, no dub, no graded version and make a call. I believe they’ll want to experience it in the best way possible, at least when in theatres. I assure you it will be money well spent. Please don’t watch it online, (not even calling it a copy)! Experience Taxiwaala on the BIG SCREEN!!”

Vijay has received support from Tamil actor Suriya who tweeted, “You have all our love! This too shall pass..! But you are here to stay.!! #Taxiwaala looking forward ....!! @TheDeverakonda.” Vijay thanked Suriya for the support.

Taxiwaala directed by debutant Rahul Sankrityan is slated to release on November 17.

Follow @htshowbiz for more



First Published: Nov 14, 2018 16:02 IST