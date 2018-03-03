Ajith’s Viswasam most likely to go on floors from March 23

Ajith’s Viswasam, which was expected to go on the floors from last week of February, is slated to finally start rolling from March 23, according to reliable sources from the film’s unit. Apparently, the team will commence shooting the first schedule in specially erected set in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. The project marks the fourth collaboration of director Siva and Ajith. Tipped to be a story set in North Chennai, the film will also star Nayanthara. Imman has been confirmed to score music and this’ll be his maiden collaboration with Ajith.

To be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film will see Ajith going back to sporting black hair, after popularizing the salt-and-pepper look in his all three previous collaborations with director Siva. A source close to Ajith has confirmed that the actor has dyed his hair black and is gearing up for shoot. “A mutual decision by Ajith sir and director Siva was taken to change the look this time. He no longer will be seen in salt-and-pepper look and instead will sport full black hair.”

While the rest of the cast and crew are to be officially announced, recent reports suggest that U-Turn girl Shraddha Srinath may have landed a crucial role in the film. She was last seen in Nivin Pauly starrer Richie. With the project planned as a Diwali release, the team will work non-stop to complete the project much in advance to have a smooth release.

