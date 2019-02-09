Allu Arjun’s adorable video with daughter Arha is unmissable. Watch video

Actor Allu Arjun, last seen on screen in Telugu actioner Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, on Friday took to Twitter to post a video featuring his daughter Arha, and it took the internet by storm.

In the video, Arjun is seen having a cute conversation with Arha about her marriage. While Arjun is repeatedly trying to make his daughter say “Daddy, I will get married to the guy of your choice,” little Arha does not comply. The adorable video has already gone viral, and is proof to the bond Arjun shares with his daughter.

Arjun is married to Sneha Reddy, and the couple also have a son named Ayaan. Both of them are known for going on beautiful getaways with their children. In 2017, Arjun celebrated his son’s birthday in Goa. On several occasions.

On the career front, Arjun is gearing up for his next project with director Trivikram. Post the debacle of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, in which he played a military man, Arjun took a break to analyze what went wrong with the film.

If everything goes as planned, his next film will go on the floors from March or April. This will be his third outing with Trivikram after Julayi and Son of Sathyamurty.

There are also rumours that Arjun might join hands with 24 and Hello fame director Vikram Kumar. This project, which is yet to be officially announced, is expected to go on the floors towards the end of this year.

