Allu Arjun’s vanity van gets a major upgrade and it looks breathtaking. See pics here

Actor Allu Arjun, who is currently shooting for his next Telugu project with director Trivikram, shared pictures of his new, fully modified and sophisticated vanity van on Friday.

“Every time I buy something big in my life, there is only one thought in my mind. People have showered so much love; it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this. Gratitude forever. Thank you all. It’s my vanity van, FALCON,” Arjun tweeted and shared pictures of his new acquisition.

Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... " People have showered soo much love...it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this " Gratitude forever . Thank you all ❤️. It’s my Vanity Van "FALCON" pic.twitter.com/pSRBjIFfy0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 5, 2019

Going by the pictures, Arjun’s van has got a major upgrade and it looks world-class. It looks exquisite on the outside as well as inside.

His film with Trivikram, which was launched on the occasion of Ugadi on April 6, marks the third time reunion of Trivikram and Arjun after Julayi and S/O Sathyamurty. It also features Tabu in a pivotal role. This appearance will mark her return to Telugu filmdom after two decades. Tabu is believed to play Arjun’s mother in this family drama.

There are some reports that the film is reportedly based on the Hollywood film The Invention of Lying. Written and directed by the team of Ricky Gervais and Matthew Robinson, the Hollywood film revolved around the first human with the ability to lie in a world where people could only speak the truth.

However, the makers of Arjun’s film are yet to officially comment if it is indeed a remake. Tipped to be titled Naana Nenu, the film also stars Pooja Hegde.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 14:07 IST