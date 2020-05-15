e-paper
Amazon announces 5 new direct-to-streaming releases, starring Jyothika, Keerthy Suresh

Amazon announces 5 new direct-to-streaming releases, starring Jyothika, Keerthy Suresh

Amazon Prime on Friday announced six new direct-to-streaming releases, including Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi, Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal and Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin.

regional-movies Updated: May 15, 2020 09:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Several films are skipping theatres for a direct-to-OTT release.
         

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced six highly-anticipated Indian films will be premiering directly on the streaming service. This comes after another major Hindi film was revealed to be having a direct to OTT premiere.

Spanning five Indian languages, the line-up features releases such as Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi with Vidya Balan in lead, legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika, Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin, (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law (Kannada) and French Biryani (Kannada). The movies will premiere exclusively on Prime Video over the next three months.

Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil), from 29th May

 

Starring Jyothika, Parthiban, Bhagyaraj, Prathap Pothen and Pandiarajan, Ponmagal Vandhal is a legal drama. The movie is written and directed by JJ Fredrick and produced by Suriya and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), from 19th June

 

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Penguin is written and directed by Eshavar Karthic. The film is produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj.

Law (Kannada), from 26th June

 

Starring Ragini Chandran, Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru, Law is written and directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar.

French Biryani (Kannada), from 24th July

 

French Biryani features actors Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf and Pitobash as leads. The movie is written by Avinash Balekkala, directed by Pannaga Bharana and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudutt A Talwar.

Shakuntala Devi (Hindi), release date to be announced

 

Featuring Vidya Balan in the lead, Shakuntala Devi is a biographical drama on the extraordinary life of Shakuntala Devi, mathematics genius, writer and astrologer who was popularly known as the human computer. Also featuring Sanya Malhotra and directed by Anu Menon, the film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.

Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), release date to be announced

 

Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasuruya, Soofiyum Sujatayum is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House.

