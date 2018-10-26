Anurag Kashyap reviews Vada Chennai, says Dhanush film is the most original gangster saga

Dhanush’s Vada Chennai has been receiving rave reviews from the audience, critics and other artistes from the industry as well. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who debuted in Tamil film industry with Nayanthara’s Imaikkaa Nodigal, has become a fan of film’s director Vetrimaaran after watching the film and shared his appreciation on Twitter.

He wrote, “#vadachennai the most original.Gangster film I have seen and so simply achieved .. @VetriMaaran you are consistently an amazing filmmaker .. one of the best we have ..”

He also added, “Senthil, rajan and padma .. just so brilliant #vadachennai . And that actor who plays the brother Kannan , in the scene where he stands up for Anbu against his father .. so much to talk about.” Later, a fan tweeted Anurag to tell him that Rajan’s character was played by Paruthiveeran director Ameer and Anurag seemed astonished. He replied, “Wtf AmeerSultan ??? That’s him ????”

Later, Anurag, like many, urged Vetrimaaran to find a way to screen the extended version on a medium like Netflix. He wrote, “When i was in China and #vadachennai played there, i was told by the selectors that the 3 and a half hour version they saw was even better. Can we have the three and a half hour version exclusively on @NetflixIndia or somehow can we see that @VetriMaaran.”

Vada Chennai is an ambitious three-part film about Anbu, a carrom player who lives in north Madras and how his circumstances forced him into the world of gangsters. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan and was produced by Dhanush’s home banner, Wunderbar Films.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 14:15 IST