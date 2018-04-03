Are Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander reuniting in 2019? Here’s what we know

Remember the hit song Why This Kolaveri Di from 2011? It was a result of Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander collaborating as a pair. The combo clicked on multiple occasions in films that came after 3 (the film that featured the song) such as VIP, Thanga Magan and Maari, the last one being their last outing together.

Amidst rumours that the duo had a fallout and swore to never work together again, it is learnt that they’re likely to reunite next year. While their fans expected them to work in Maari 2, it looks like the wait is going to be longer.

In a recent media interaction, Anirudh hinted that he might work with Dhanush next year. “Not this year, but in 2019, Dhanush and I may work together,” he said, much to the delight of their fans. Popularly known as DnA, Dhanush and Anirudh haven’t spoken about their fallout whenever asked, for instance, about the reason behind the gap in their collaboration.

With two releases already in his kitty this year, Anirudh’s next big project will be superstar Rajinikanth’s next outing with Karthik Subbaraj. In Telugu, after making his debut with Agnyaathavaasi, he will next compose music for upcoming Trivikram-NTR film.

Dhanush, on the other hand, is busy wrapping up Maari 2, in which he returns as the dhoti-clad rowdy. He also awaits the release of Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai, which will chronicle 30 years in the life of a gangster. Dhanush is also expected to commence work on his second directorial project from the second half of the year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more