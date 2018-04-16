Carry on Jatta 2 first look is high on bling as Gippy Grewal returns

Carry On Jatta was a laugh riot that is counted among the funniest offering that came the audience’s way from a revamped, refurbished Punjabi film industry. And now, after a wait of years, the film’s fan are all set to get a sequel. Titled Carry on Jatta 2, the film has the returning cast of Gippy Grewal, Jaswinder Bhalla and Binnu Dhillon. Joining the madcap caper is Sonam Bajwa, who will replace Mahie Gill as the film’s leading lady.

Sharing the poster – which is bigger and blingier than the first iteration – Grewal wrote that the film returns with the grace of God. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared details, “And here comes the first look poster of the keenly awaited Punjabi film #CarryOnJatta2... Stars Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa... Smeep Kang directs... 1 June 2018 release.”

Waheguru di kirpa naal #CarryOnJatta2 #1june2018 nu release ho rahi aa...🙏

Need your blessings...🙏🙏🙏

Sonam and Gippy have worked together earlier in Best of Luck and Manje Bistre.

Directed by Smeep Kang, the film will release on June 1.