Chiranjeevi is pained to know about Sanjay Dutt’s condition: ‘You are a fighter’

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:51 IST

Actor Chiranjeevi is pained to know about Sanjay Dutt’s health condition. But he is sure that the Munnabhai star will come out with flying colors as he’s a fighter and has vanquished several crises in his life.

Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. He’s taking a break from his work and will travel to the US for treatment.

Dearest @duttsanjay bhai. Pained to know you are confronted with this health situation. But you are a fighter & have vanquished many crises over the years. Have no doubts you will come out of this with flying colors too. All our love and prayers for your speedy recovery (sic), Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Dearest @duttsanjay bhai , pained to know you are confronted with this health situation.But you are a fighter & have vanquished many crises over the years. Have no doubts you will come out of this with flying colors too.All our love and prayers for your speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/uMTf3sN5R3 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 12, 2020

After Sanjay being diagnosed with stage four cancer, his wife, Maanayata, issued a statement on Wednesday, expressing confidence that ‘this too shall pass’.

“I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” she said, urging fans and well-wishers to not believe ‘unwarranted rumours’.

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 the most disliked trailer on YouTube amid nepotism debate, fans demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

On the career front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen on screen in Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, in which he plays the antagonist, a character called Adheera. The makers had unveiled the first glimpse of Adheera via a special poster on Sanjay’s 61st birthday in July.

Sanjay still has about a week of shoot left on KGF: Chapter 2, which is being directed by Prashant Neel.

The film’s executive producer Karthik Gowda has said in an interview to Times of India that Sanjay will come back after his treatment and finish shooting for the remainder of his portion.

Follow @htshowbiz for more