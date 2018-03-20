Chiranjeevi on Rangasthalam: Jealous of Ram Charan for being part of this film

Megastar Chiranjeevi has no doubts that Rangasthalam, starring son Ram Charan, will be an epoch. The actor was speaking at the pre-release event of the Telugu rural drama in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the Khaidi No 150 actor said: “I have always been happy to be in this city. Vizag is my second home because it’s a city with good-hearted people.”

In his speech, Chiranjeevi thanked the producers of Rangasthalam first. “In every event, the producers are thanked last but not on this occasion. My best wishes to Mythri Movie Makers. There’s amazing co-ordination between the three producers. Their passion for cinema has earned them so much goodwill with just three films. I wondered how they were going to pull off such a big project, but Charan was always praising them.”

Chiranjeevi said he had watched rushes of the film and it made him a proud father. “As an artist, I feel jealous of Ram Charan for being part of this project. As a father, all I have for him is pride. When Sukumar told me Charan would play a character who is hearing impaired, I wasn’t sure how it’ll be received. Sukumar assured me that he’ll make the character as entertaining as possible and I’m glad he delivered it. I believe Rangasthalam will take Charan to the next level in his career.”

The 62-year-old didn’t mince words to shower praise on director Sukumar. “After I watched the film, I called Sukumar home and hugged him in happiness. So many village-based films come and go, but I haven’t seen anything as pure as Rangasthalam in a long time. When he pitched the story, I wasn’t sure if he could capture the essence of village lifestyle, but I was spellbound after I saw the film. From capturing the local politics to portraying clean, pure rural emotions, he’s done a spending job of recreating the village flavour. It was only possible because he was born and raised in a village and nobody else could understand the rural lifestyle the way he could. It’s an arresting film and I’m sure it’ll mesmerize the audience.”

Also starring Aadi Pinisetty, Samantha Akkineni, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, Rangasthalam features Ram Charan in his maiden rural avatar. The film is slated for release on March 30th.