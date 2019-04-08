Daisy Edgar Jones opts out of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, cites family reasons

Actor Daisy Edgar Jones, who was paired opposite Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, has opted out of the project citing family circumstances.

Daisy took to Instagram to reveal the news which has come as a major setback for the makers. “RRR: Unfortunately due to family circumstances I am unable to participate in filming for this wonderful film. The script is truly brilliant and it’s such a great character; I hope whomever they cast receives as warm a welcome as I have and I wish the production all the best,” Daisy posted on her Instagram page.

On Friday, a tweet from the official account of RRR read: “Due to unavoidable circumstances, Daisy Edgar Jones is no longer part of our film. We hope she has a brilliant future.”

Due to unavoidable circumstances, @DaisyEdgarJones is no longer a part of our film. We hope she has a brilliant future. #RRR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 5, 2019

Daisy, who was making her Indian debut with this project, has starred in a few international films such as Cold Feet, Pond Life and War of the Worlds.

Earlier this week, actor Ram Charan suffered a minor ankle injury while working out at the gym. The actor has landed a pivotal role in the film. Following this incident, the team had to cancel the Pune schedule as Ram Charan will be out of action for three weeks.

We regret to mention that #RamCharan confronted a minor ankle injury while working out at the gym, yesterday. The pune schedule has been called off. Back to action in 3 weeks! #RRR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 3, 2019

In the film, NTR and Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively in the period portion.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said.

The film will also star Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan.

RRR is scheduled to release worldwide on July 30, 2020 in ten Indian languages.

