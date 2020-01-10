Darbar day 1 box office collection: Rajinikanth film opens big, makes estimated Rs 20 cr in Tamil Nadu

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 15:23 IST

Actor Rajinikanth’s latest release Darbar, according to trade sources, has registered an opening of Rs 20 crore at the box office in Tamil Nadu on its first day. According to trade analyst Trinath, Darbar grossed around Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu on release day.

“The early estimates suggest that Darbar has grossed around Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu. This is a great start for the film and since it’s the solo Tamil release this festival season, it’s sure going to have a dream run until the release of Dhanush’s Pattas on January 15,” Trinath said.

Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, had a good start at the box office in Telugu states as well. With first day gross of Rs 7.5 crore in Telangana and Andhra, the film is set to have a good weekend despite the release of two big Telugu films. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar stars Rajinikanth in the role of an angry cop who sets out to avenge his daughter.

Watch the trailer of Darbar here:

Darbar marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who is best known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi. The film marks the return of Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after 25 years. Darbar also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

Reports have emerged that Rajinikanth and Murugadoss are most likely going to reunite for another project next year. However, an official confirmation on the reunion is yet awaited.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next Tamil project with director Siva. The yet-untitled family drama also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in important roles. The project has music by D. Imman and being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

