Darbar leaked still: Rajinikanth oozes style in cop avatar in AR Murugadoss’ film

A still from actor Rajinikanth’s Darbar featuring the 68-year-old star in khaki has been leaked online. Fans went berserk seeing their matinee idol return as a police officer 25 years after he was last seen playing such a character in Pandian.

On Tuesday, the still surfaced on social media platforms and it features Rajinikanth in khaki with rolled up sleeves and doing his signature salute.

The team is currently filming the final schedule in Mumbai. AR Murugadoss, who has teamed up with Rajinikanth for the first time, said that the ongoing schedule will be completed by end of August.

Darbar, which also stars Nayanthara as the leading lady, is gearing up for release during Pongal 2020. The first-look poster, which was released not long ago, features the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth, who is surrounded by all things police. From a rifle to belt and police badge, the poster has already set the expectations very high.

The film also stars Suniel Shetty as the prime antagonist. Actor Prateik Babbar, who has also been roped in to play one of the antagonists, called it once in a lifetime opportunity to work with Rajinikanth.

The rest of the cast features Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu among others. While Anirudh Ravichander has composed music, Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

At the audio launch of Suriya’s Kaappaan, Rajinikanth said he’s really happy with the way Darbar has shaped up. Lyca Productions is bankrolling the project which will also be dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 12:34 IST