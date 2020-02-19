Dhanush’s next film is titled Jagame Thanthiram; motion poster unveiled

regional-movies

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 18:25 IST

Actor Dhanush on Wednesday unveiled the title of his upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thanthiram via a motion poster. The motion poster introduces the key characters of the movie and it also gives a glimpse of Dhanush as a dhoti-clad gangster.

The project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

On the completion of the project, Dhanush tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

Last November, the team returned to India after shooting in London non-stop for 64 days. Producer Sashikanth said it’s the longest schedule he’s ever worked on in any film.

An action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Game of Thrones and Braveheart actor James Cosmo plays a pivotal role in the film apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

The motion poster also revealed that the film will release on May 1, 2020. Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy lineup of projects in his kitty. In January 2020, Dhanush saw the release of Pattas, which was directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar. The film featured him in dual roles.

He also has a project with Pariyerum Perumal director titled Karnan. The first glimpse of Dhanush from the film was recently unveiled. He was seen wielding a sword. He also has a project each with director Ramkumar and Aanand L Rai in his kitty. Both these films will take off next year.

