Did Bhushan Kumar’s T Series pick Prabhas’ Saaho for Rs 120 crore?

After the tremendous response to Prabhas’ Baahubali franchise in the north, his upcoming film Saaho is eagerly awaited as well. Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar and his company T Series has now joined hands with UV Creations, one of the leading and most successful production houses in the south, to present the film in the northern markets of India.

The collaboration marks the coming together of two of the most celebrated production houses of the industry, to deliver to the audience an ultramodern action flick with Saaho.

Apparently, the deal was signed for a whopping Rs 120 crore, according to reliable sources in the trade. “Rs 120 crore was paid to bag the Hindi rights of Saaho. Following the success of Baahubali and Prabhas’s popularity nationally, T-Series didn’t mind spending a bomb on the film,” a source told Hindustan Times.

The makers of Saaho are leaving no stone unturned to make Saaho at par with their magnum opus vision, bringing together the best film-making and creative minds of the business together. The film is being filmed at striking locations in and outside the country. Saaho will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in Kenny Bates, a world-acclaimed action choreographer.

Speaking about his collaboration with team Saaho, Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, “The universality of Saaho is what appealed to me as a filmmaker. While Prabhas is a pan India star, the content and its treatment will make for a film having a global appeal. It is an exciting collaboration and we are looking forward to present the film to our Hindi audience.”

