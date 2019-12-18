Drishyam pair Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph reunite for Ram, see title poster

regional-movies

Actor Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, who had previously worked together in Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam, have joined hands again for upcoming thriller Ram. The project was officially launched on Monday.

The black-and-white poster features the actor sporting thick beard and his intense gaze and it goes with the tagline, ‘he has no boundaries’. Trisha has been paired with Mohanlal. This will be her second Malayalam outing after she made her debut with Hey Jude starring Nivin Pauly last year. It is believed that Trisha will be seen playing Mohanlal’s wife. She will be sharing screen space with the Drishyam actor for the first time.

The movie will be produced by Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai under the banner of Abhishek Films. It has already been confirmed that it will hit the screens for Onam 2020. Indrajith Sukumaran also plays a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be next seen in Malayalam film Big Brother, which was originally planned as Christmas release this year but has been postponed to next year. Recently seen in Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, Mohanlal is also expected to work on the film’s sequel soon.

Lucifer was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film, a political thriller, saw Mohanlal play a character called Stephen Nedumpally. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

Lucifer marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. In December 2018, he took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post on the experience of directing Mohanlal. “Today, Lalettan bids adieu to Lucifer and Stephen Nedumpally. It has been a journey like no other for me. When I took up the challenge of directing a huge film like ‘Lucifer’, most of my well wishers told me it wasn’t the wisest decision I’ve made and that as an actor, it’s a foolish investment of time,” Prithviraj wrote.

